Saxo Bank: Trade war whiplash boosts USD

2018-04-05 19:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Yesterday was a textbook example of the effect of headline risks on the intraday trading action, head of Foreign Exchange Strategy at Saxo Bank John Hardy told Trend on April 5.

He said that first China announced a bevy of possible tariffs on $50 billion of US goods and sent risk appetite into a tailspin.

"Currencies politely reacted with a muted response, with the JPY backing up slightly and other risk correlated currencies doing likewise with even lower amplitude. But then a quick response later in the day from Trump administration officials, including new economic adviser Larry Kudlow, suggested that the measures previously announced from the US side are merely proposals that are “out for comment”," he said.

"China’s ambassador to the US even made friendly noises as well, saying that negotiations on trade would be the preferred approach, but “it takes two to tango”. All in all, we’re back to square one with the market now having the distinct impression that a trade confrontation will only go so far before the Trump administration backs down if their tactics risk a meltdown in stocks."