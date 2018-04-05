Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

2018-04-05 19:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 11.56 manats to 2258.501 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 4.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3429 manats to 27.625 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 6.4345 manats to 1562.3 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 13.7275 manats to 1569.1 manats in the country.