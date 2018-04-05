President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan managed to transform into Eurasian transportation hub

Azerbaijan, having no access to international markets, being a land-locked country, managed to transform into a Eurasian transportation hub, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remark addressing the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” in Baku April 5.

"The country plays an important role in bringing together continents, creating platform for mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

The president further noted Azerbaijan's efforts with respect to creation of railroad transportation between the continents.

"Today, the East-West railroad corridor is already functioning due to efforts of our country and our neighbors. We do this together with our neighbors, because in connectivity we need to have good relations with the neighbors and with the countries of the region. Therefore, the East-West corridor is a reality. Last October, it was inaugurated in Baku, and this corridor saves at least two weeks of time in order to transport goods from Asia to Europe and from Europe to Asia. This was only part of our efforts," President Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev said that another important project is the South-North corridor, which also was due to result of efforts of regional countries.

"It also becomes a reality. Azerbaijan invests largely into creation of these corridors, and is an active participant of East-West and South-North corridors. Having no access to international markets, being a land-locked country, we managed to transform Azerbaijan into a Eurasian transportation hub," Ilham Aliyev said.

