Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget increase

2018-04-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 726.99 million manats to the state budget in January-March 2018, which is 27.3 percent more than in January-March 2017, reads the Committee’s report issued on April 5.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 281.24 million manats, revenues from value added tax (VAT) – 189.76 million manats, revenues from excise duty – 14.24 million manats, and revenues from highway-use tax - 2.82 million manats in March 2018.