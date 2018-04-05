Lavrov: Russia to accept results of probe into Skripal case if given chance to participate

Moscow will accept the results of an investigation into the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter provided that it takes an equal part in it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We will accept the results of any investigation in which we take an equal part and which is transparent, not a secret one," the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that London had been trying to keep the investigation into the Skripal case secret.