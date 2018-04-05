Putin says he is scheduled to meet Chinese president several times this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping several times this year, TASS reports.

"This year we are planning a number of meetings with the president of the People’s Republic of China. In June we will have a SCO (summit) in China and my visit to the People’s Republic of China will be timed to it, then there will be a number of meetings on the sidelines of different major events - BRICS, G20 and APEC," Putin said at talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Putin said he was ready to communicate with the Chinese leader any time as and when necessary.

He congratulated China on the success of the National People’s Congress where, as he said, very important for the country decisions were made that the Chinese people will benefit from.

"I want to express hope that after the presidential election of the Russian Federation and after major domestic political events in the People’s Republic of China we will continue our policy towards strengthening bilateral ties and friendly relations," Putin said.