Azerbaijan to open trading house in UAE

2018-04-05 20:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan started work on the establishment of a trading house in Dubai, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash in Baku April 5, says a message from the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

Mustafayev noted that this step is aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani products in the UAE.

The minister noted the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, and emphasized that the first foreign representative office of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry was opened in Baku.