Over 22M people cross Uzbek border

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

In 2017, over 22 million people, including about seven million foreign citizens, passed through Uzbekistan's border control points, Uzbek media reported referring to the Border Troops Command of the Uzbek State Security Service.

Reportedly, over 920,000 vehicles, of which more than 400,000 were foreign cars, were inspected.