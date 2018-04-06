Earthquake rattles Los Angles area in Southern California - USGS

The United States Geological Survey stated Thursday that an earthquake estimated at 5.3 magnitude struck 35 miles off the coast of California's Ventura County, Sputnik reported.

The epicenter struck near the Golden State's Channel Islands Beach in Ventura County, which triggered a series of shakes in Los Angeles County. The earthquake took place at roughly 12:29 p.m. local time.

At this time there is no word if there were any injuries or damages. Sgt. Eric Buschow, the public information officer for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, told the LA Times that the department has not received an influx of 911 calls since the quake hit.