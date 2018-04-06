Mexican president slams Trump over border plan

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday delivered a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump over the U.S. leader’s plan to send National Guard troops to the border, urging him not to thrust Mexico into U.S. domestic politics, Reuters reported.

“If your recent declarations are due to frustration over issues to do with internal policy, your laws, or your Congress, direct yourself to them, not to Mexicans,” a stern-looking Pena Nieto said in a pre-recorded address to the nation.