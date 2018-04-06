Tillerson reportedly spent $12Mln in efforts to redesign US State Department

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spent $12 million in federal spending hiring private consultants to redesign the Department of State, Sputnik reported.

The State Department has spent $12 million on private consultants, including in some cases services billed at $300 an hour, Politico reported citing material it obtained and confirmed in part by the State Department.

Most of the money went to the consulting firm Deloitte, which is under a pre-existing federal contract that allows up to $265 million in spending.

Tillerson launched a redesign initiative as part of President Donald Trump's goal to cut by a third the nearly $60 billion spent annually to fund the State Department, the report said.