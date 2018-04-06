UK opens permanent military base in Bahrain

The United Kingdom opened a permanent military base in Bahrain on Thursday, Reuters reported citing Bahrain’s state news agency BNA.

The ceremony formally opening the UK Naval Support Facility was attended by Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Britain announced in 2014 it had sealed a deal to expand and reinforce its naval presence in Bahrain, allowing it to operate more and bigger ships in the Gulf.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet is also based in Bahrain.