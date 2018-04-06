Qatar Emir to Meet Trump on April 10

2018-04-06 05:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on April 10 in Washington, Reuters reported citing Qatar News agency.

Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on March 21 and his meeting with Qatari Emir will be followed by a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The White House said Trump would meet al-Thani to discuss ways to advance “common security and economic priorities” between the United States and Qatar.