U.S. approves 1.3 bln USD artillery sale to Saudi Arabia

2018-04-06 06:33 | www.trend.az | 2

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that it has approved to sell about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars in artillery to Saudi Arabia, Xinhua reported.

The sale package contained about 180 Paladin medium self-propelled howitzer systems, according to a statement released by the State Department. The artillery-firing vehicles launch 155mm shells.

The move came as visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was wrapping up his weeks-long trip in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Salman at the White House on March 20, touted multi-billion-U.S.-dollar defense sale to Saudi Arabia.