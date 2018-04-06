Two UN troops killed, dozen hurt in Mali attack

2018-04-06

Two peacekeepers were killed and a dozen injured Thursday in a mortar attack on the UN mission’s camp in northeastern Mali, it said in a communique, Sputnik reported.

"According to preliminary estimates, two blue helmets were killed and ten others injured, some of them seriously, in an attack," the statement read. The communique says that the attack had been carried out on the MINUSMA base at Aguelhok in the Kidal region.

The assault was reported at 18:45 GMT. The mission said it had immediately organized medical evacuations and boosted the camp's security.