Tunisia launches solar projects to slash carbon footprint by 2030

2018-04-06

The Tunisian government on Thursday announced plans to promote energy efficiency and slash carbon emissions, Xinhua reported.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced the launch of 10 projects to build photovoltaic plants across the country. Tenders will be released this month.

Chahed told an energy meeting that the country's total energy demand for economic development will be reduced and share of renewable energy increased.