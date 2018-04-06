Malaysian PM Najib dissolves parliament, two months before term ends

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the dissolution of parliament on Friday, more than two months before the end of his five-year term, paving the way for a general election, Reuters reported.

Najib has been burdened by a multi-billion dollar scandal linked to a state fund and is under pressure to deliver an emphatic win for his ruling coalition as he struggles to appease voters unhappy with rising living costs and an unprecedented challenge by his former mentor, Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib said he met King Sultan Muhammad V to gain approval for the dissolution.