Four Russian diplomats leave Canada

2018-04-06 09:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Four Russian diplomats expelled by the Canadian government from the country over the Skripal case, have left Canada, an embassy source told TASS on Thursday.

"As requested by the Canadian side the diplomats declared personae non gratae in Canada have left the country," the source said.

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a so-called Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident.