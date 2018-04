Washington to consider imposing tariffs on additional $100 bln in China imports

US President Donald Trump has instructed trade officials to consider whether "in light of China's unfair retaliation $100 bln of additional tariffs would be appropriate," the White House said in a statement on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers," Trump said.

On Wednesday, China unveiled a list of 106 US products, including soybeans and cars, that face additional tariffs.