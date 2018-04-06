Uzbekistan reforms foreign affairs system

2018-04-06 09:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on radical improvement of the Foreign Affairs system and strengthening of its responsibility in implementation of priority directions of foreign policy and foreign economic activity, Uzbek media reported.

The document defines main directions of the reform. The first of them is a radical revision of the regulatory and legal framework of activities and an organizational structure of the Foreign Ministry and foreign institutions of Uzbekistan with an emphasis on promoting “economic diplomacy”.