Contribution of descendants from Belarus to dialogue with Israel noted

Descendants from Belarus make a substantial contribution to the advancement of the Belarusian-Israeli interstate dialogue. The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of Belarus to Israel Vladimir Skvortsov at a meeting of descendants from Belarus in a forest near the town of Ben Shemen on 5 April, representatives of the Belarusian diplomatic mission told BelTA.

The meeting gathered about 2,000 people from various parts of Israel. For 63 years ex-Belarusians have been gathering for such events during Easter vacations. The meetups are known unofficially as Belarusian Forest.

In his speech Vladimir Skvortsov described the bilateral relations with Israel as a complicated yet slender mosaic of history, politics, economy, culture, and science. According to the ambassador, like “a living bridge” former Belarusians connect the two countries with multiple ties. Vladimir Skvortsov invited his fellow countrymen to visit native places in Belarus in the Year of Native Land. He also congratulated those present on the 70th anniversary since the State of Israel was created. The date is celebrated in April. The ambassador reminded that famous sons of Belarus helped found the State of Israel.

President of the Israeli Association of Descendants from Belarus Mikhail Alshansky read out an address by Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. In particular, the Ben Shemen Forest was described as Israel's Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The Belarusian community was named one of the best consolidated communities in the country.

Mayor of Ashdod (a city twinned with Belarusian Brest) Boris Giterman, heads of the Russian and Ukrainian communities in Israel also addressed participants of the meeting.