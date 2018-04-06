Tashkent hosts regular RATS SCO meeting

On April 5, 2018, the thirty-second meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO) was held in Tashkent under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbek media reported.

It was attended by delegations of competent authorities of the Republic of India, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People’s Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO.

During the meeting, projects of the Cooperation Program of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2019-2021 and the report of the RATS SCO Council to the Council of Heads of the SCO member states on activities of the RATS SCO in 2017 were approved.

Information was considered on the progress of implementation in 2017 of the Cooperation Program of the SCO member states in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2016-2018, the decisions of the RATS SCO Council, as well as the implementation of the Joint measures of competent authorities of the SCO member states on counteracting recruitment into terrorist and extremist organizations of persons serving sentences in places for deprivation of liberty in the territories of the SCO member states.

The results of the joint anti-terrorism exercise of competent bodies of the SCO member states on identifying and suppressing the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes “Xiamen – 2017” were approved. A decision was taken on holding in 2018 a joint border operation of the SCO member states.

Threats to SCO member states that originate outside of international terrorist organizations were discussed. The sides reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation between the competent bodies of the SCO member states.