President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend AITF 2018 fair

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended and viewed the 17th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair AITF 2018 and HOREX Caucasus-2018 International Hospitality Exhibition at the Baku Expo Center.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the exhibitions.

