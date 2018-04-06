ICD signs commitment letter and memoranda of understanding with Tunisian companies (PHOTO)

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) signed a commitment letter with Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), Tunisia, as well as seven memoranda of understanding, namely with CDC, Wifak Bank, Zitouna Tamkeen, Intilaq Fund, BFPME and UGFS.

The signing ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Tunisia during the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group. It is a clear sign that business in Tunisia is at the heart of ICD’s strategy to help the Tunisian private sector in the most effective ways.