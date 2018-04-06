Batumi seaport strike ends, director general resigns

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The hunger strike of Batumi port workers of KazTransOil JSC was stopped thanks for negotiations of the board members with the workers, the press service of KazTransOil said in a message.

"Daniyar Muhamed-Rahim, Director General of Batumi Seaport LLC, has filed an application for termination of his powers, taking into account the risks of worsening of the health of the hunger strikers. In this regard, the hunger strike was stopped at 21.00 Astana time," the message said.

Two participants of the hunger strike were discharged from the hospital, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection of Adjara.