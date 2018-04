Arianespace announces launch date of second Azerbaijani satellite

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The launch of Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38, the second telecommunications satellite of Azerbaijan, is scheduled for May 25, France’s Arianespace company, which will send the satellite into the orbit, said April 6.

The satellite will be delivered into orbit by the Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center, which is located in the northeast of South America, in French Guiana.