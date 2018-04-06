ICD, Sub Saharan African Banks sign line of financing agreements

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) and Afriland First Group, Banque Islamique du Senegal, EBID, BSIC Mali and Coris Bank Mali signed a Line of financing agreements for a Euro 45 million, Euro 50 Million, Euro 25 Million, Euro 9 Million and Euro 6 Million respectively.

The Euro 135 Million Line of financing facility will be extended by the above Banks to the SMEs covering various sectors such as industrial, communication, technology, health, manufacturing, agricultural sectors, etc. in Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Senegal and other ICD member countries in Africa.

In this occasion ICD Management commented:” The small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have a crucial role to play in a country’s growth and development, and ICD has big plans for them. This is an important niche in all the member countries, especially in Africa. ICD is now focusing on increasing access to funding to the private sector by channeling the funds to established financial institutions in its member countries”.

Previously ICD extended several Line of Financing facility for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises in Africa which demonstrates ICD’s firm commitment to develop the private sector in its member countries.

Note to Editors

About ICD

ICD is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Shari’ah. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch and Aa3/P1 by Moody’s. For more information visit www.icd-ps.org

About Afriland First Group

Created in Switzerland on 19 March 2008, Afriland First Group pools the investments of a group of Africans in Afriland First Bank units across the world since 1987, when the first unit opened. The holding company meets the need of an identical general policy in all the banking units of its network and creates the framework for a more proactive development policy. Since 2008, other acquisitions have been achieved in Liberia, Zambia, Guinea, South Sudan and Ivory Coast. This drive is sustained by a team of Africans, motivated by the quest for outstanding economic results that are consistent with corporate social and environmental responsibilities through which it satisfies the countries and communities where it is located. AFG equally relies on the support of development partners in the implementation of its expansion strategy.

AFG is aiming at establishing an Islamic window in every subsidiary, replicating the Cameroon experience, with the ultimate objective to convert into full fledge Islamic banks in the future.

Afriland Cameroon and Afriland Equatorial Guinea are systemic leading banks in their respective countries with largest assets and deposit base. For more information, visit www.afrilandfirstgroup.com