US offers Turkey to jointly produce Patriot missile system – media

2018-04-06 11:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US offered Turkey joint production of Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the Turkish media reported April 6 citing a diplomatic source.

Reportedly, Washington also sent Ankara a document confirming this intention of the United States.