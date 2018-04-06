Russia’s top diplomat to participate in meeting of CIS Council in Minsk

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Friday, which will particularly focus on cooperation in law enforcement area. All in all, the agenda contains 13 issues covering a wide range of cooperation areas within the integration, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

"Ministers will share views on pressing global and regional problems, dwell upon issues of fortification of external political coordination, discuss prospects of deepening cooperation in the law enforcement, cultural, humanitarian and military fields," the ministry stated.