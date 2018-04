Iranian drug traffickers detained in Turkey

2018-04-06 11:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Nine Iranian citizens were detained by police in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported April 6.

Reportedly, the criminal group was led by Iranian citizen Naji Sharifi Zindashti.

The detainees were engaged in drug trafficking and reportedly, kidnapping.