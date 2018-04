Turkish Air Force kills 14 terrorists in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force killed 14 terrorists in northern Iraq as part of the operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish General Staff said in a message April 6.

According to the message, the operation was conducted in Iraq’s Hakurk region.

More than 13 strongholds of terrorists were destroyed.