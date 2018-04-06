AZ EN RU TR
Turkmenistan, John Deere sign agreement on co-op in education

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 6

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

An agreement on the development of cooperation in education was signed with US John Deere International GmbH in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr TV channel reported April 6.

The document, covering 2018-2021, implies such areas as training for teachers, students of the Turkmen Agricultural University and specialists of the ministry, organization of field seminars, testing and evaluation of new technologies.

