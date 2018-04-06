Azerbaijani FM meets Gabonese counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Noël Nelson Messone, Foreign Minister of the Gabonese Republic, on the sidelines of Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku April 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Gabonese minister expressed satisfaction for being in Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the high level organization of the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

The two ministers mentioned the importance of high-level official visits and political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in order to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Mammadyarov informed his colleague about capital Baku’s application to host EXPO-2025.

The cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture were discussed during the meeting.

The two ministers also reviewed relations within the African Union and other organizations, as well as the cooperation opportunities in the oil and gas, agriculture and other spheres.

