Kazakhstan, Russia discuss regional security

2018-04-06 11:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia held political consultations in Astana, where they discussed issues of strengthening regional security, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, Russian delelgation - by Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.