Japanese online brokerage Monex to buy Coincheck

2018-04-06 12:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Japanese online brokerage firm Monex Group Inc said on Friday it would buy hacked cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc, acquiring full ownership of the Tokyo-based firm for 3.6 billion yen ($33.59 million), Reuters reports.

Monex, Japan’s No.3 online brokerage by customer accounts, said in a statement it would execute the deal on April 16. Coincheck’s CEO and COO will resign from the board of directors and become the company’s executive directors.

Toshihiko Katsuya, Monex’s managing director and senior executive officer, will become president and representative director of Coincheck.

The companies will hold a news conference at 4 pm local time (3 a.m. ET).

The deal will allow Monex to access Coincheck’s trading platform and customer base. Monex said Coincheck generated net income of 471 million yen ($4.4 million) for the year ended in March.