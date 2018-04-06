Preparation of TASIM working plan for 2018 delayed

2018-04-06 12:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Preparation of the TASIM working plan for 2018 has been delayed, a source familliar with the project told Trend.

The source said that it is not yet possible to determine the date for the launch of work in this direction.

As it was previously reported, the reason for that is the structural changes in the subdivision of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan – Azintelecom LLC – presented in the TASIM project.