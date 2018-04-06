Russia’s media watchdog files lawsuit on restricting access to Telegram

2018-04-06 12:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian media watchdog, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), has filed a lawsuit against Telegram messenger for failure to provide a response on the keys to decrypt user messages within the prescribed time limit, the watchdog’s press service reported on Friday, TASS reports.

"Based on Article 15.4 of the Federal Law on Information, Information Technologies and Protection of Information, on Friday, April 6, Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit with Moscow’s Tagansky District Court seeking restricted access to the information resources of Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership," the press service said.