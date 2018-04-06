France provides 550 million euros in aid to Lebanon to boost economy

France said on Friday it would provide Lebanon 550 million euros ($672 million) to support economic reforms in a country struggling from the impact of the war in neighboring Syria, Reuters reports.

International donors are looking to hold Lebanon to promises of badly needed reforms at a Paris conference on Friday where the Beirut government hopes to win support for a $16 billion capital investment plan.

Lebanon has billed the conference as a show of international backing for a country hosting 1.5 million Syrian refugees and an economy hit by the fallout of Syria’s seven-year-old war.

“France will announce a substantial effort of 400 million euros in concessionary loans and 150 million euros in donations to match its ambitions for Lebanon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told the opening of the conference.

Lebanon, which has one of the highest levels of state debt in the world, is hoping to secure support for the first phase of the capital investment plan, costed at $10 billion, to revamp infrastructure. Projects include roads, power generation capacity and public transport.