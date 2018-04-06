Turkish General Staff talks number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force has eliminated 59 militants in the north of Iraq as part of operations conducted today against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 6.

According to the message, in total, three operations were conducted against terrorists in the regions of Hakurk and Zap in northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, as it was previously reported, more than 13 strongholds of terrorists were destroyed.