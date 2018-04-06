FM Mammadyarov meets foreign and African integration minister of Chad

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mahamat Zene Cherif, Foreign and African integration Minister of Chad on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku April 6.

Foreign Minister of Chad expressed satisfaction for being in Azerbaijan and appreciated the high level organization of the NAM Ministerial in Baku, according to a message from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides recalled humanitarian projects implemented by Azerbaijan International Development Agency in Chad.

The sides also noted the necessity of expanding legal base for development of bilateral relations.

The two ministers also reviewed the cooperation perspectives in the fields of education and science, as well as within the international organizations.

