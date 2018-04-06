Report: Socio-political situation, voters’ activity allow holding democratic, transparent presidential election in Azerbaijan

2018-04-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The results of monitoring conducted by the Electoral Staff of the Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan (ACSDA) show that the socio-political situation on the eve of the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, voters’ activity, current legislation and other factors fully allow the country to hold democratic and transparent elections.

Story still developing

