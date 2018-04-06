Watch Brain Ring, Win a Gift from Nar!

The tenth season of Brain Ring intellectual knowledge competitions traditionally supported by Nar continues. 32 teams representing 15 regions and 10 higher schools participate in the competitions.

As it was last year, special contest is held for TV audiences during the broadcast of Brain Ring intellectual knowledge competitions. Viewers who send quick and correct answer to the questions via Nar Twitter account get special gifts. Thus, in addition of watching this intellectual competition, Brain Ring fans also get an opportunity to win prizes from Nar.

Meanwhile, the names of the winners of March have been announced: Rauf Hajimuradov (twitter.com/Rauf_H) and Kenan Yusifli (twitter.com/Kenan_Yusifli).

For further information please visit @salamnar Twitter account.