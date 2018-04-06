Graduation ceremony of School of Project Management held at BHOS (PHOTO)

2018-04-06 13:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a graduation ceremony of Stream 16 and Stream 17 groups of students of School of Project Management (SPM), which is a joint initiative of BHOS, BP and its co-ventures and TwentyEighty Strategy Execution (Stratex) company, UK.

Certificates on receiving Master degree from the George Washington University (USA) were given to 52 specialists from 24 companies and organizations. Among others, they include SOCAR, BP, Pasha Holding, Pasha Insurance, Azneft Production Union, SOCAR AQŞ, SOCAR Upstream, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Textile Park Gilan, Azerconnect, Atlantic Waste Solutions and AzIn Telekom LLC.

The ceremony held at the Higher School’s campus gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, SOCAR Vice president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov, BP Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and region Vice president Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farkhad Hajiyev and other officials.

In the opening speech, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov extended his sincere congratulations to the SPM graduates. He also expressed confidence that they would effectively apply new knowledge and skills in their work.

In the words of SOCAR Vice president for HR, IT and regulations Khalik Mammadov, SPM is the most fruitful initiative on professional development of Azerbaijani specialists. He expressed his gratitude to BHOS management for successful implementation of the project. SOCAR provides all necessary support for training and development of the personnel, he said. Khalik Mammadov informed that 21 staff members of SOCAR and affiliated companies became students of the School of Project Management.