BP, partners invest over $2M in project management training in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2018-04-06 13:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

BP, together with its partners developing the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields and the Shah Deniz field, invested more than $2 million in the School of Project Management (SPM), designed to train professional project managers from 2011 to 2018, BP Azerbaijan Vice President for Communications and External Affairs, Strategy in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

Aslanbayli made the remarks at the fifth graduation ceremony at SPM in Baku April 6.

SPM is a joint project implemented by the Baku Higher Oil School in cooperation with the UK TwentyEighty Strategy Execution Ltd based on the Master's program of the George Washington University with the organizational support of BP and partners. Fifty-two graduates received master's certificates at the ceremony.

SPM was established in January 2011 and since then 377 people have graduated it.