U.S. embassy provides Azerbaijani businessmen with skills they need to succeed in U.S. market

2018-04-06 14:05 | www.trend.az | 2

The U.S. Embassy in Baku and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan held the first ever SelectUSA seminar on investing in the United States, educating local businesspeople on the opportunities available to Azerbaijani investors looking to enter the U.S. market.

Foreign Commercial Service Officer Neil Pickett discussed target sectors, geographic areas, and state and local programs open to foreign investors.

The seminar is part of the U.S. Embassy’s efforts to build business ties between the United States and Azerbaijan through SelectUSA, a U.S. government program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce. SelectUSA works one-on-one with foreign business investors to help them better understand federal rules and regulations, provide data and other information, and link companies with partners and resources to help them succeed.

Registration has now opened for Azerbaijani companies looking to participate in the 2018 SelectUSA Summit on June 20-22 near Washington, D.C.