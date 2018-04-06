Azerbaijani FM meets N. Korean counterpart

2018-04-06 14:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Yong Ho as part of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-term Ministerial Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend April 6.

Ri Yong Ho thanked the government of Azerbaijan for the high level organization of the conference and noted that starting from 2019, Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the organization is the indication of trust to Azerbaijan by the member-states of NAM.

He also added that DPRK is interested in closer cooperation with member states during the presidency of Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov welcomed Ri Yong Ho in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani foreign minister pointed out that the goals and principles of the NAM, particularly support of territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence are topical in current international relations, and the commitment to Bandung Principles is essential.

Highlighting his visit as historic, Ri Yong Ho stressed the importance of exchange of visits, which would serve as a landmark for enhancing bilateral relations.

Ri Yong Ho noted that DPRK is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy as Azerbaijan has long history in production and processing of oil.

He also noted the possibility of the DPRK architects’ visit to Baku in order to explore the architecture of the city.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news