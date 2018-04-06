U.N. calls on Israel to rein in security forces at Gaza border

2018-04-06 14:19 | www.trend.az | 2

The United Nations human rights office urged Israel on Friday to ensure that its security forces do not use excessive force against Palestinian protesters at the Gaza-Israel border, Reuters reports.

Firearms should only be used as a last resort, and unjustified recourse to their use may amount to wilful killing of civilians, a breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a briefing.

