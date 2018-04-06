Uber appoints two new non-executive board members in Britain

2018-04-06 14:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Uber said on Friday it had appointed two new independent non-executives in Britain as it fights to keep its license in its most important European market, London, Reuters reports.

The taxi app is battling to keep its cars on the streets of the British capital city after London’s transport regulator deemed it unfit to run a taxi service, in a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

Since then it has made a series of changes to its business model, responding to requests from regulators, including the introduction of 24/7 telephone support and the proactive reporting of serious incidents to London’s police.