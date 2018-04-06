Report: Socio-political situation allows to hold democratic, transparent presidential election in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2018-04-06 14:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 12:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The monitoring conducted by the election headquarters of the Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan (ACSDA) show that the socio-political situation on the eve of the April 11 presidential election, the voters’ activity, the current legislation and other factors fully allow Azerbaijan to hold a democratic and transparent election.

The monitoring results are reflected in an interim report of the ACSDA election headquarters.

Head of the election headquarters Maharram Zulfugarli noted that the report covers the period from February 5 to April 6, 2018.

According to him, the report reflects the results of monitoring on socio-political atmosphere, freedom of speech and press, freedom of assembly, nomination and registration of candidates, voter lists, the activities of the electoral administration, and agitation campaign.

Zulfugarli emphasized that during the period, news about election in independent newspapers accounted for 13.27 percent of the total news, news published by independent telegraph agencies – 13.65 percent, news published by state newspapers – 17.62 percent, and news published by opposition newspapers accounted for 9.84 percent.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news