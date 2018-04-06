Why move Caspian flotilla to Middle Eastern theater?

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Caspian flotilla will be relocated from Astrakhan to the town of Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this week.

He said that vast construction work will be conducted in Kaspiysk, including building of quays, logistic facilities and housing. As well, the number of the flotilla’s personnel will be increased.

So, why move?

The Russian Caspian flotilla is the largest and most powerful naval unit in the Caspian Sea. None of the Caspian littoral states has such a number of warships with modern on-board weaponry as Russia does. All of the states have have good relations with Russia, so Russia’s rivalry with coastal countries is not the reason.

The Caspian Sea is an enclosed body of water, so a possible clash with warships of third parties may also be excluded. Also, the transfer of the naval base from Astrakhan to Kaspiysk is quite costly.

Then why has the decision been made? Let's take a look at some possible reasons.

Climate factor

According to Russian sources, in recent years, the Volga River is growing shallower in its course, which makes it complicated for warships with deep draught and heavy-weight weapons to maneuver in the Astrakhan water area.

Also, in winter the Volga Delta and the Northern part of the Caspian Sea often freeze over. The flotilla warships are of not reinforced ice class, and in a severe frost they risk to be icebound on the base.

Strike task factor

Growing tensions in the Middle East can one day lead to armed clashes or full-scale war, which is harmful for Russia's national interests. So Russia is taking preventive measures, if it happens.